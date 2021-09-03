The Winking Lizard Tavern has temporarily closed its Gateway location as of Aug. 29, citing staffing issues in a notice posted to its social media accounts.
According to the notice, staff shortages total up to 150 people, with the issues being company wide.
“The Winking Lizard Tavern, also known as the Gateway Lizard, located at 811 Huron Road in Cleveland will be temporarily closing after the Indians game Sunday, August 29,” the notice said. “This is not an easy decision, but the current volume of business and the continuing challenges staffing our taverns has made this unavoidable.”
All of its current employees at the Gateway location were offered positions at other locations that are “convenient for them and their schedules.” A reopening date has not been announced yet. The Galleria location will remain open at 1301 E. 9th St.
“A big thank you to all our staff, family, friends, and our Lizard Nation for your support as we continue to work through food, beverage and labor shortages,” the notice read. “In the last week we started a private Facebook page for family and ex-employees. We have over 100 members that are ready to pick up open shifts. Thanks to each of you for your help.”
Additionally, the franchise said it is not ready to unveil menu expansions and seasonal offerings due to labor and supply issues. Winking Lizard has 17 locations throughout Ohio.