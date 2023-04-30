Wolf Pack Chorus, at 2175 Cornell Road in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, opened March 5 in the former Club Isabella spot.
Club Isabella closed in March 2020.
The space was purchased by 2175 Cornell LLC, led by Cushman Wakefield Cresco principal Rico Pietro and Loomis Cos. President Erik Loomis last year, according to Cuyahoga County Auditor’s records. The pair then found Wolf Pack Chrous co-owners in Katie Wolf and her husband and head chef Chris Wolf, according to Cleveland Business Journal. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is named after the Wolfs.
The menu pulls inspiration from cultures all around the world, and includes items like braised short rib, steak frites, grilled octopus and labneh.
Wolf Pack Chorus is closed on Tuesdays; and is open Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Wedneday through Saturday; 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for dinner, with the bar closing at 10 p.m.; and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for dinner, with the bar closing at 11 p.m. On Sundays, it is only open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday brunch hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.