XO Prime Steaks has permanently closed, according to an announcement posted to Instagram May 26.
The post explains the last few weeks have “been very difficult,” specifically referring to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing all restaurants to close for two months.
“The COVID health crisis created current conditions that made it impossible to continue operations for us,” the post read. “It’s very emotional, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears my staff and I put in over the last 17 years to put out the best product possible for guests.”
XO Prime Steaks was at 500 W. St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland.