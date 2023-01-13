YI Hotpot & Sushi & Barbecue recently opened at 33361 Aurora Road in Solon.
The restaurant offers various types of sushi and sashimi, appetizers, soups and salads, sushi rolls and hand rolls, butter fried rice, special rolls and a sushi bar. The restaurant also offers an all you can eat option.
Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call the restaurant at 440-394-8221. It’s website, yihotpotsushibbq.com, is not live yet.