Yours Truly has closed its Shaker Square location in Cleveland on July 6 after 27 years.
According to a news release published on the company’s Facebook page, the closure came about during conversations about branding and the direction of the company’s future ventures.
“As we work to transform our YTR locations into the new ‘Kitchen & Bar’ concept, and expand into new locations, we find our Shaker Square restaurant to be ill-suited for this conversion,” the release read. “We have truly enjoyed our 27 years on the Square and will cherish those memories.”
The release also thanked the community, loyal guests and staff for their support over the almost three decades the location operated. Staff members were also notified of the closure and all of them will be transferred to other locations.
“We do not expect any layoffs and we are committed to assisting the new owners in every way possible,” the release said. “Look for an exciting opening announcement soon.”
Yours Truly has nine other locations in Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Mayfield, Solon, downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, Valley View, Hudson, Medina and Mentor.
The company is owned by Larry, Darlene and Jeff Shibley.