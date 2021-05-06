Yours Truly Hudson will begin its renovation into Yours Truly Kitchen & Bar on May 10.
It will be closed during the renovation, beginning May 9.
Updates will include a rooftop patio, new indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar, a fireplace, outdoor firepit, outdoor event space, grab-and-go service and a mobile pick-up window.
Customers are invited to follow the renovation on the Yours Truly Restaurants’ Facebook page, facebook.com/theyourstrulyrestaurants, or their Instagram at @yourstrulyrestaurants.
Created by the Shibley siblings, Art, Larry, Jeff and Darlene, the restaurant chain has other locations in Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Mayfield, Mentor, Medina, Cleveland, Solon and Valley View. There was also a location at Shaker Square in Cleveland, which closed in July 2020 after 27 years.
Yours Truly Hudson is at 36 South Main St. in Hudson.