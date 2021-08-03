Yours Truly Restaurants announced July 30 the establishment of temporary, adjusted hours for eight of its restaurants as of Aug. 2.
In an email sent to its mailing list, the adjusted hours are due to staffing limitations. Normal hours are expected to return once additional staff becoming available.
The Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Mentor and Cleveland’s Playhouse Square locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For its Mayfield and Rockside locations, hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The Medina and Solon locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for full service dining, and from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for carry out only; from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
The Hudson location will remain closed for remodeling.
Yours Truly Restaurants is also hiring for full or part-time positions, with open interviews every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
For up-to-date information, visit ytr.com.