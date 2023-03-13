The Young Professionals of Parma, in conjunction with Parma and Parma Heights, will hold its annual Pizza Bake Off from 6 to 9 p.m. April 20 at Parma’s UAW Hall at 5615 Chevrolet Blvd.
The indoor, family-friendly event will feature live music, beer and wine, dessert, raffles, games, entertainment and pizza. Proceeds will benefit the Parma Police K9 Unit.
“The pandemic may have kept us from celebrating all things Parma pizza over the past two years,” YPOP president Jackie Baraona said in the release. “But we’re thrilled to bring back this great indoor family event and recognize the delicious work of our many local pizza shops.”
In addition to voting for people’s choice, a panel of judges including Parma Chief of Police Joseph Boback, Schnitz Ale Brewery owner Igor Djurin and Parma councilwoman Kelly Zacharias, who will evaluate slices on crust, sauce and more.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the night, including music from the Frank and Dean Show and a DJ set. There will also be face painting, a photo booth, a magician and a balloon artist from Zap Entertainment. A 50/50 raffle will be pulled at 7:30 and 9 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and under at parmapizza.org. At the door sales will be $18 for adults and $12 for kids. Admission includes pop/water, a pizza-shaped cookie from Breads and Beyond Bakery, and a punch card for pizza samples.