Zack Bruell Restaurant Group’s 2021 Restaurant Week will wrap up on Feb. 7.
Customers can purchase three-course dinners for $33 per person at participating restaurants, available for safe in-house dining or curbside pickup. Additionally, there are supplemental “sommelier selected” wine pairings for $25 per person for in-house dining. For curbside orders, one retail bottle of wine will be an additional $25 for each meal.
Meals offered are new concepts only available during restaurant week.
The restaurants are Parallax at 2179 W. 11 St.; L’Albatros at 11401 Bellflower Road; and Table 45, 9801 Carnegie Ave., all in Cleveland.
For more information and menus, visit bit.ly/2MjS7I9 for Parallax, and bit.ly/2MpHQtG for L’Albatros.
Visit intercontinentalcleveland.com for more information on Table 45.