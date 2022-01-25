Zack Bruell Restaurant Group’s 2022 Restaurant Week will run through Feb. 6.
Customers will be able to order three-course dinners for $36 per person at participating restaurants – Parallax, L’Albatros and Table 45. A supplemental “sommelier selected” wine pairing can be added for $25 per person. Bruell himself crafted menus for each establishment, with new concepts that are only available during the restaurant weeks, according to an emailed announcement.
Parallax is at 2179 W. 11 St.; L’Albatros is at 11401 Bellflower Road; and Table 45 is at 9801 Carnegie Ave., all in Cleveland.
Reservations are recommended and takeout will be available.
For menus, visit parallaxtremont.com for Parallax and albatrosbrasserie.com for L’Albatros. For more information on Table 45, which is housed in the lobby of InterContinental Cleveland, visit bit.ly/32ns8XT.