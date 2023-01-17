Chef Anthony Zappola, the chef behind Van Aken District’s Rice Shop and Lox, Stock and Brisket, is preparing to open Tripi Italian Specialties in February at 3928 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
The casual Italian eatery will offer salads, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. It will be part of the 41 West mixed-use development and apartment complex at Lorain Avenue and West 41st Street.
Tripi is a town in Sicily where Zappola’s grandmother is from.
To stay up to date with the restaurant, visit tripicleveland.com.