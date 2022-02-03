Zhug in Cleveland Heights welcomed diners back in person Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post.
Chef Doug Katz’s Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant closed in December for dine-in customers due to COVID-19.
“Thanks for all of your support…we are excited to welcome you back!” the Facebook post read.
The restaurant is at 12413 Cedar Road.
Zhug first opened in November 2019, and operated solely as a takeout and delivery business since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It began accepting dine-in customers starting April 1 of this year. The restaurant specializes in Middle-Eastern mezze, offering a “casual, high energy urban space,” according to its website. Its menu features a variety of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan items.