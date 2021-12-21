Chef Doug Katz’s Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant Zhug in Cleveland Heights closed Dec. 22, and will be closed through Dec. 28 for take-out and dine in customers.
According to a Dec. 21 Facebook post by Katz, service will stop for the six-day period to “clean and sanitize the restaurant to ensure the safety of our community and staff” amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio.
The restaurant at 12413 Cedar Road will then shift back to take-out only starting Dec. 29, and will only offer take-out through Feb. 1, 2022.
“Once again, we appreciate your understanding and continued support as we do our best to navigate through these unprecedented times,” the post said, signed by Katz, adding that “everything is changing so quickly” and that he’s “sorry for so much confusion.”
“Thanks for your support of @zhugcle during this crazy time,” he added.
Zhug first opened in November 2019, and operated solely as a takeout and delivery business since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It began accepting dine-in customers starting April 1 of this year. The restaurant specializes in Middle-Eastern mezze, offering a “casual, high energy urban space,” according to its website. Its menu features a variety of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan items. To order take-out, visit zhugcle.com. Take-out hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.