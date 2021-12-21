Chef Doug Katz’s Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant Zhug in Cleveland Heights will be closed to in-person dining until further notice.
According to a Dec. 18 Facebook post by Katz, in-person service stopped that day due to the “current surge in COVID-19 cases.” The restaurant at 12413 Cedar Road is shifting back to take-out only for the next “several weeks.”
“We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to serving you @zhugcle in person again soon,” Katz said in the post, which also stated the adjustment in operations comes from the restaurant’s desire to ensure “the safety of our team and the community” and that it appreciates continued customer support amid the pandemic.
Zhug first opened in November 2019, and operated solely as a takeout and delivery business since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It began accepting dine-in customers starting April 1 of this year. The restaurant specializes in Middle-Eastern mezze, offering a “casual, high energy urban space,” according to its website. Its menu features a variety of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan items.
To order take-out, visit zhugcle.com. Current take-out hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.