Zhug, a Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant by chef Doug Katz in Cleveland Heights, is planning to reopen its restaurant to dine-in customers starting April 1.
In an email to the Cleveland Jewish News March 19, Katz said Zhug will be open seven days a week, beginning at 4 p.m., and will follow “all safety protocols.”
Operating solely as a takeout and delivery business since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhug opened in November 2019. It specializes in Middle-Eastern mezze, offering a “causal, high energy urban space, according to its website. The menu includes various types of hummus, Yemenite curry fried chicken, mejadra, crispy brussels sprouts, grilled eggplant moussaka, and the Zhug burger, which features smoked fetz, lutenitsa, mushrooms and crispy onions.
Zhug is at 12413 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights.
For more information and a full menu, visit zhugcle.com.