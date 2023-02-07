ZINA Greek Street Food, led by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, held a soft opening Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights.
Now fully open, the new restaurant is in the same strip center as chef Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch. ZINA offers a casual Greek-inspired dining experience, including menu items like lamb sliders; gyros; souvlaki, a type of meat skewer; spanakopita, a savory Greek spinach pie; and loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy balls covered in hot honey syrup.
To learn more about the restaurant, visit its Facebook page at ZINA Greek Street Food. Its website, zinagreekstreetfood.com, is not fully live. The Facebook page shares updates on daily hours, which vary depending on stock.