ZINA Greek Street Food, a restaurant by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, will open soon at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights.
The new restaurant will be in the same strip center as chef Demetrios Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch, which opened in December 2020 after chef Anthony Zappola’s Lock, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in summer 2020.
The new fast casual Greek-inspired eatery will offer items like lamb sliders; gyros; souvlaki, a type of meat skewer; spanakopita, a savory Greek spinach pie; and loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy balls covered in hot honey syrup.
A opening date hasn’t been shared, but ZINA recently shared on its Facebook page on Dec. 30, 2022, that the opening was “getting closer.”
To learn more, visit its Facebook page at ZINA Greek Street Food. It’s website, zinagreekstreetfood.com, only indicates the restaurant is “coming soon.”