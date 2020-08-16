Both residential and commercial real estate are personal businesses. Based heavily on relationships and face-to-face interactions, the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new, safer era of showing and selling properties that many firms are working to implement.
According to Terry Coyne, vice chairman at Newmark Knight Frank in Cleveland; David Horowitz, principal at Presidio in Beachwood; and Skip Weiler, president at the Robert Weiler Co. in Columbus, making sure the process is safe for both employees and clients is an effort all three CRE firms take seriously.
At Newmark Knight Frank, Coyne said mask wearing and social distancing have become the norm, as well as limiting the number of people allowed in their office building and elevators. But from the general marketing perspective and showing off their current properties, “we’ve gone overboard,” he said.
“Before you even go to a showing, we have a virtual tour and drone footage to make sure every suite in a building is shown with photographs, audio and video,” he explained. “We try to make so that before you even get there, you’ve seen enough to know if you’re qualified for the space before you even see it in person.”
Coyne added this is also beneficial for remote buyers that can’t come in person due to health or travel restrictions.
For the Robert Weiler Co., though showings are down – clients still want to “meet” and talk about the properties they’re interested in. Weiler said this is done primarily over Zoom. And if a showing is done in person, all parties are required to wear masks and interact at safe distances, with no hand-to-hand contact.
“When I am showing a space, I show up wearing a mask, letting people in and keeping my distance from them by walking in front or behind them at least 10 feet, giving them personal space,” he stated. “And though a lot of people are looking in person, we’re doing just as many tours through Zoom. We record a tour of the space, walk around and give them a copy afterward. People also want more photos, so it’s more electronic than before.”
Horowitz said at Presidio, the staff is also practicing social distancing while working in the office and showing in the community. On every property tour, the same requirements are practiced, including wearing masks. He added there was a pause in business at first, as clients didn’t feel comfortable having strangers see their commercial spaces.
“While many clients continue to have their employees work remotely, those with upcoming lease expirations have refocused on their five- and 10-year space needs, touring buildings and soliciting proposals,” Horowitz explained.
As life continues during the pandemic, the professionals are left with the question – will some of these socially distant practices become the new normal? Coyne said it depends.
“Changes will be more prevalent on the office side of commercial real estate, where showings have become more formalized,” he said. “With offices, you’d more likely get the disease by breathing it in, not touching something. So, I think that will be an impact, as people want to know the MERV value – the air filter rating. With industrial spaces, you already have higher ceilings and fresher air.”
But, it might also become more expensive to rent or lease space in the future, Coyne added.
“With office space, people will want to work from home more so I think companies will start taking up more space per person to keep germs from spreading,” he said. “The other thing is, it’s very expensive to clean buildings the way you should to kill the virus.”
Weiler said the remote and virtual showings might also become a mainstay.
“People like the option when they are out of town,” he said. “People do want to go back to showing in person, but if you just have some questions or want to have a soft meeting, I see those more so staying on Zoom instead of taking the time to go to a property.”
Though some practices are becoming the norm, that doesn’t stop people from being anxious to put their space on the market and welcome visitors. So, Horowitz had some advice.
“There are safeguards put in place to minimize the risks of COVID-19, including masks, hand sanitizer and maintaining social distances from others during a building tour,” he explained. “Right now, fewer people are going to tour buildings, but those who are touring are serious, qualified tenants with a real need. It behooves building owners with space available to take the necessary precautions so their properties can be considered by prospective tenants/buyers.”