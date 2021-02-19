Ohio has a robust housing market with options that appeal to all walks of life. One option appears in abundance: apartments.
According to Lindsey Kuhn, marketing director of The Champion Companies in Westerville, and Christine L. Venaleck, vice president, marketing and communications at the Goldberg Companies Inc. in Beachwood, apartments are popular for good reason.
“Apartment living has many benefits; for starters, most typical home maintenance will be taken care of for you by your property managers and maintenance staff,” Kuhn said. “That includes repairs and preventative maintenance of your home, as well as trash disposal and grounds keeping around your community. Secondly, many modern-day apartment communities offer amenities and comforts to give your community a true neighborhood feel.”
Venaleck also noted the amenities of apartment living is a major plus for residents and access to services not typically available when owning a house.
“Imagine having remarkable amenities at your fingertips that are truly an extension of your home – whether it’s a professional fitness center, pool, conference room or gaming lounge, residents have access to these features as part of their homes and lifestyles,” she stated. “Apartment living can offer less stress and more flexibility than homeownership, and we’ve found that prospects consider these aspects to be key when considering the benefits of apartment living.”
Both professionals explained that apartment living can meet the needs of tenants of all ages and professions – from a young executive to a retired married couple.
“CGI positions its apartments in neighborhoods with highly-rated school systems, easy access to major highways, and walkability to shopping and dining,” Venaleck said. “Proximity to city centers and major employers is an attractive selling point not just for locals at any age, but also for those relocating. When designing and renovating the interiors of our apartment homes, we extensively research the gamut of options, focusing on designs with staying power so that our designs, layouts and finishes are timelessly appealing.”
Kuhn said, “Apartment home living appeals to people of all ages. With great locations close to anything people would need and neighborhood-style amenities, anyone will enjoy apartment living these days.”
What makes The Champion Companies unique comes from its commitment to resident experiences. When people feel supported, they have a better experience and opinion of their living situation, Kuhn said.
“Our mission is to provide the best living experience ever, yes, ever, and we mean that,” she noted. “It helps that we have a team of genuine people, who love what they do and want you to love where you live. Our dedicated team is passionate about creating a living experience like no other, one where service feels more like genuine hospitality.”
As for Goldberg Companies, Inc., Venaleck said they set themselves apart by way of their laundry list of amenities at their 12 communities in Northeast Ohio, which includes fully equipped kitchens, patios and balconies, fitness studios, garages, heated pools, virtual training, dog parks, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, car care stations, business centers, party rooms and walking/biking trails.
With all of the options that come with a single apartment community, taking into account all of the options throughout the state can be a bit daunting. Should someone consider moving into an apartment, both Kuhn and Venaleck suggested potential tenants think about their goals.
“It’s important to do your research when choosing an apartment home that fits your needs, because in most cases, apartment leases are a several-month commitment, with the average being around 12 months,” Kuhn said. “But with today’s online tools, it’s easier than ever to decide where to choose your new home. Starting with a simple Google search for apartments in your area will yield the most results, and it’ll help you start to form your criteria.”
Venaleck said, “Shopping for an apartment can be an overwhelming experience, so narrow your search parameters by prioritizing necessities and wants. Start by determining your budget, then identify what you cannot live without in an apartment community. Next, ask yourself what would make your life easier but wouldn’t be considered ‘necessary.’ Assess your lifestyle and determine what matters to you.”