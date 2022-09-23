Affordability, credit, maintenance and amenities are all elements taken into consideration when choosing whether to buy or rent. As the current housing market fluctuates, some people are opting to rent their living spaces based on how these criteria fit into their lives.
Christine Venaleck, vice president, marketing and communications, at GCI Residential, LLC in Beachwood, discussed the benefits reaped by people who choose to rent.
“Moving is one of life’s most stressful events, and with today’s housing market there are additional pain points impacting that stress even more so,” Venaleck said.
Due to the current demand, submitting an offer on a home can be “agonizing” because of the likelihood of being outbid, she noted.
“Buyers are then entangled in bidding wars and waiting games, which are energy-draining and dilute the excitement of buying a new home,” she said.
“With housing prices at an all-time high and inventory scarce in many regions, people are finding themselves at a disadvantage to find ‘the perfect home’ to purchase,” Venaleck stated.
Because of the state of the housing market, many buyers are feeling pressured to “settle” and therefore sacrifice their desired features or locations, she pointed out. Additionally, these housing decisions are longer commitments than renting an apartment, so renting allows more flexibility.
When deciding to buy or rent, people may also want to consider the long term value of a property, Venaleck advised. Ideally, the value will appreciate over time, but there is always a chance that it will decrease and affect resale. Something buyers might not anticipate is that property taxes increase as land value increases, so they may want to keep that in mind, she said.
Once a deal is reached on a home, buyers must then negotiate inspection and repair costs, she explained.
Maintenance services such as landscaping are provided at apartment communities, so renters aren’t burdened with those responsibilities or costs, Venaleck said.
“In addition to those saved expenses, utility and insurance bills are less than a home, and of course a sizable down payment isn’t required for apartment rentals as is the case with mortgages,” she said.
Apartment renting offers luxuries that benefit the overall living experience of tenants, she said.
“One of the main benefits of renting is convenience,” Venaleck said. “Many apartment communities are walkable to shopping, dining and recreation.”
These amenities may not be attainable with a home purchase, she explained.
One of the common misconceptions about renting is that there is less variety in options than buying a home, she pointed out. On the contrary, amenities offered at living spaces in today’s multi-family market are “astounding.”
Such perks may be pools, fitness centers with virtual training, virtual golf or indoor putting greens, mini bowling, rock climbing walls, dog parks, pet spas, playgrounds, garage parking and conference spaces, she explained.
Many apartment communities have such common spaces in which tenants can work, which may be ideal for those who work from home, she noted. Some places offer “Zoom Rooms” for tenants to conveniently meet with their colleagues via video calls.
“There’s something for every lifestyle,” Venaleck stated.