Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
“We believe it is important to address some of the physical issues immediately adjacent to these core downtown spaces, even as we evolve our plans for Tower City and curate a mixed-use residential community on the Cuyahoga Riverfront,” Bedrock ECO Kofi Bonner said in the release. “Working with the city of Cleveland, we have proposed a few straightforward but important features that will help provide a more welcoming, pedestrian friendly environment.”
Beginning in the fall, new planters, trees, benches and upgraded lighting fixtures will be installed, housing perennial and seasonal plantings. These enhancements will take place in front of Tower City, near Public Square, on Ontario Street from Euclid to Huron Avenues, on Prospect Avenue between The May and West 6th Street and on Euclid Avenue from Ontario Street to The May.
The initiative, in partnership with Cleveland-based LAND Studio, will create a more interconnected, walkable and activated experience between high-trafficked destinations such as Tower City, Public Square, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Progressive Field and JACK Casino, according to the release. The streetscape improvements also align with Bedrock’s recent introduction of Skylight Park at Tower City that offers visitors an indoor green space comprised of classic midwestern-inspired foliage, the release stated.
“Bedrock has taken a vested interest to improve the downtown Cleveland experience for pedestrians through this streetscape enhancement along their landmark properties, as well as Public Square and key components of the Gateway District,” Joyce Pan Huang, director of the city of Cleveland’s planning commission. “These simple, yet impactful improvements will make a significant difference in the overall District experience.”