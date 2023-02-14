While demolition of the former Richmond Town Square and Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights has not yet begun, representatives for Belle Oaks Marketplace – the development that will replace the town square and mall – are hopeful that it will be underway soon. The Cleveland Jewish News previously reported that demolition was projected to start by the end of 2022.
Belle Oaks Marketplace, which is being developed by DealPoint Merrill of California in partnership with the city of Richmond Heights, will be home to luxury apartment buildings, retail spaces, restaurants and recreational amenities. Currently, the only business in operation is Life Storage, which is in the former Macy’s building.
“The project itself started with the Life Storage building, which was the former Macy’s,” Jeremy Kumin, communications manager for Belle Oaks, told the CJN. “That is DealPoint Merrill’s historical business model. They buy these empty, big box store locations and convert them to indoor storage.”
The initial idea was that DealPoint Merrill had the opportunity and means to develop the marketplace and determined the location at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads was an ideal place for a mixed-use development, he said.
There is one tenant remaining, Planet Fitness, and it is scheduled to vacate by the end of this month (February), Kumin said.
“Belle Oaks is going to be a mixed use,” he said. “It’s going to be a mix of 791 luxury apartments – one- and-two bedroom apartments – in 24 buildings, along with retail and services that are going to cater to the people living on the property.”
The development will be 75 acres and “lushly landscaped,” containing a central park with a water feature, dog walking park, walking trails and full-grown trees that will be imported to make the property look like it’s been there “all along,” Kumin said.
“Of the first six buildings, I believe three are going to allow pets,” he said.
There will also be dog washing stations, he added. Other recreational amenities will include a swimming pool and a fitness center.
“In function, it’s going to be similar to Crocker Park and Pinecrest, meaning that there will be retail and the apartments on the same property but, in design, it’s going to be very different than those,” he said.
Belle Oaks will have a more “neighborhood feel” than other developments that offer apartments and retail on the same property, he said.
“It will also be very similar to the best of what the apartment buildings look like downtown, although downtown doesn’t have the same landscape plans or the same retail offerings on the same property,” Kumin said.
The apartments will be very modern, each having its own washer and dryer set, and its own balcony, he said.
“The apartments themselves will be first class in construction,” he said. “All the materials in the apartments are going to be first-class.”
He said the hope is that the first apartment building will be open by the end of October 2024, and that the full property is expected to be in operation by the end of 2025. Currently, the only retailer that has committed to joining the property is a Meijer grocery store.
“Right now, we are waiting for the final approval before we begin demolition of the existing mall,” he said. “There is one agreement that has to be struck still with the Cleveland Water Department and, as soon as that is complete, we will have a go ahead to start demolition.”
All of the contractors have already been selected and are waiting on this final approval to begin work, he said.
“So once that begins, we’re hoping within the next couple of months we will actually have begun demolition,” Kumin said.
The CJN previously reported that Belle Oaks is expected to include 1,617,800 square feet of restaurants, retail, grocery and a new multi-family community in the $250-million project upon its completion.