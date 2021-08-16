First National Realty Partners, LLC of Red Bank, N.J., recently purchased Cedar Center South in University Heights and Shaker Towne Center in Shaker Heights.
The Cedar Center South shopping center in University Heights recently was sold for $38.8 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, a Chicago-based commercial real estate firm, which announced the transaction in a news release Aug. 3. The firm said in a the release it secured a $25.7 million, 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan for First National Realty Partners through Sentinel Investments.
The 139,000-square-foot property is at 91% capacity, with stores such as CVS Pharmacy, Dollar Tree, Goodwill and Whole Foods, the release stated.
“Cedar Center South is a dominant shopping center that generated significant interest from a deep pool of lenders,” Richard Henry, senior director of Cushman & Wakefield’s equity, debt, and structured finance department, said in the release.
Shaker Towne Center, a grocery-anchored shopping center on Chagrin Boulevard. was sold for an undisclosed price, according to a news release from First National Realty Partners, LLC.
The 123,197-square-foot shopping center is 95.7% occupied and anchored by a 41,822-square-foot Heinen’s grocery store, according to the release.
“We are very excited to add Heinen’s to our portfolio and further expand our presence in the Cleveland market,”, Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions at First National Realty Partners of Red Bank, N.J., said in the release. “Heinen’s is joined here by an impressive lineup of internet-resistant and daily needs tenants, including Dollar Tree, Subway, Boston Market and a brand-new Ace Hardware, which makes this a very attractive acquisition for FNRP and our investors.”
First National Realty Partners is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States, according to the release.