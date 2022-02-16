There are many factors to consider when choosing a real estate agent and the best way to determine the right fit for you starts with an interview.
According to Adam S. Kaufman, a Realtor with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pepper Pike, and Joanne Zettl, a Realtor and a real estate associate at Elite Sotheby’s International Realty in Pepper Pike, potential clients should always start with an interview of an agent. Doing so, they said, allows the buyer to determine their compatibility, including how well they communicate.
Kaufman said that people should ask various questions when interviewing each agent, including how many years they have been in the business, where they have sold homes, what their philosophy is to help the buyer, including how they will help the buyer find the right home for them. The most important thing that should come across is establishing a comfort level, he said.
“The buyer needs to feel that they have an open line of communication with the agent and if they’re comfortable talking to the agent,” Kaufman said.
Zettl said the interview also should show that there is a “meeting of the minds” in terms of what the client is looking for and what is realistic given a number of factors, including the market and the price point the client is looking at.
“It’s easy for me to tell a client what they want to hear,” she said. “It’s also very hard for me to tell them what they need to know in order to make the best decisions for them and their families.”
This can happen when there is a disconnect between the neighborhood a client wants or the size house they are seeking and the amount they are willing or able to spend, she said. It is in the client’s best interest to know this from the outset, Zettl said. And, in doing so, the agent should also show to the potential client the reasons why what they want is not realistic; they should show an in-depth knowledge of the local real estate market, explaining their reasons.
Kaufman said knowledge of the market is an essential part of being a good real estate agent. Part of that involves an agent doing their due diligence, he said. This includes touring new properties when they come on the market so they know the entire inventory of properties available and can formulate what might the best options for the client.
Zettl said that good communication, including active listening, is an important factor to know what a client wants and needs.
A good agent must use “the rules of communication that apply to any business transaction or any relationship ... in both ways of asking great questions and listening with the intent to understand,” she said.
A good real estate agent should also have the ability to read between the lines, Kaufman said.
This can include reading a client’s body language to see what their emotions are regarding, for example, the property they are touring.
“I always say you’ve got to really read a buyer,” he said. “And by reading the buyer, you have to watch their body language, when I show a house to a buyer, I always walk behind them” to gauge their body language.
Kaufman added that a mistake many agents make is talking too much.
He said, “When a buyer walks into a house, don’t say anything, let the buyer get the feel of the house.”
Both Kaufman and Zettl said that it is especially important to have a good agent because this is such a tight real estate market.
A good agent will help guide the buyers through the process helping set “realistic expectations,” Zettl said. This is in terms of not only what’s available but how long and challenging the process may be, including the “painful process of writing numerous offers on many houses before we can have the home that you want.”
Kaufman said a good agent will also help buyers in this market by ensuring they are ready to move when a house they like comes on the market.
An agent “always needs to have a buyer pre-approved,” he said. “So you need to help them through that process. ... And you’ve got to do everything in your power to make that buyer’s buying potential absolutely the best.”