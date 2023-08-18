Dogtopia, a national dog daycare that also provides overnight and spa services, broke ground Aug. 16 at Uptown Solon shopping center, 6025 Kruse Ave. in Solon.
“Dogtopia is excited to be the first dog daycare in the city (of Solon),” according to a news release.
The space will have 9,087 square feet of interior space and over 1,200 square feet of outdoor play area, the release said. Construction is expected to take about 12 weeks.
Forty-one percent of households in Solon have at least one dog as compared to 36% of households that have at least one child, the release said.
Residents must leave Solon to find dog daycare, the release said.
The city recognized the opportunity, and modified the zoning code and passed variances to make way for Dogtopia, according to the release.
“Solon is excited to welcome Dogtopia into the city, as it’s filling a need we’re seeing more and more,” Nick Parks, senior planner for the city of Solon, said in the release. “With so many people returning to the office after bringing a new member into the family during COVID, people are struggling with finding a place for their dogs. Dogtopia not only helps to alleviate that concern, but does it in a way that is respectful to surrounding businesses.”
According to the release, Dogtopia is the largest provider of dog daycare services in North America and focuses on canine education, exercise and socialization, which are areas that have been shown to improve dog health, behavior and anxiety.
“Dogtopia is a welcomed addition to our shopping center,” Matt Bakke, senior vice president of United Growth, the company which owns Uptown Solon center, said in the release. “They operate a highly respected, top-of-class business providing a much-needed service to the community.”
Dogtopia of Solon is owned by Cleveland residents Whitney and Alex Mazzenga.
“We strongly believe the evidence that families with dogs live happier, healthier and longer lives,” Alex Mazzenga said in the release. “… but dogs, like humans, need exercise, friends and education to thrive.”
The facility will offer certified canine coaches who have completed curricula that specialize in animal training and behavior, a climate-controlled heating, ventilation and air conditoning system that periodically fills each room with fresh air to reduce pathogens, and rubberized flooring to aid in long term joint and paw health, the release said.
Dogtopia’s nearest location is in the Belden-Canton area.