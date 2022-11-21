The former Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center at 8922 Ridge Road in North Royalton is back on the market.
Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s, purchased the vacant restaurant space through a limited liability company called 40 East LLC in December 2021 with the intention to renovate the space into a new restaurant and party center. Those plans now appear to be scrapped with the property back up for sale, according to Tom Jordan, community development director for the city of North Royalton.
Glassman purchased the building for $550,000, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website.
“Yes, Carrie Cerino’s is back on the market,” Jordan told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We are anxious to have the site redeveloped. Hopefully, we will find a new buyer that has a new long-term goal for the site.”
The restaurant, which closed suddenly in February 2020, was owned by the Cerino family since its opening in 1963. The closure was announced in a Facebook post on tis now-deleted business page on Feb. 19, 2020, according to the Royalton Recorder newspaper, The post cited “the headwinds facing many small businesses in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for Carrie Cerino’s to operate and compete” as the reason for its closure.
At its closure, it was owned by its fourth generation, Carmen Cerino and his wife, Jo Marie, who became the sole owner/operators in 2008. On Jan. 19, 2021, Cerino Realty LLC transferred the property to East Greenwich Recovery, LLC, who then transferred the property to Glassman’s 40 East LLC.
The former restaurant and party center is listed through CBRE Inc.’s Akron office, with an asking price of $1 million for the property and its 12.73 acres, according to CBRE’s listing flyer. The property is being represented by associate Brendan Wasilko, vice president Keith Hamulak and senior vice president Thomas Flynn. Wasilko also confirmed to the CJN by telephone that the property is for sale and they are representing it, but couldn’t go into further detail.
Requests for comment from Glassman at his corporate office in Parma went unreturned.