Hana Technologies Inc. will be moving its Twinsburg operations to 29000 Aurora Road in Solon.
The company is the United States’ arm of a Bangkok, Thailand-based company of the same name, and is a contract manufacturer of liquid crystal displays, processes electronic wafers, camera modules and microelectronics parts. It also produces radio frequency identification tags on a contract basis and has started making its own brand of RFID products. RFIDs are smart labels used for searching, identifying, tracking and communicating with items and people, like items along a supply chain or even checked-out library books.
The company acquired the 111,000-square-foot building on 11 acres Jan. 20 for $3,541,766 from a joint venture of Industrial Commercial Properties of Cleveland and Industrial Realty Group of Los Angeles, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website. Hana Technologies’ Twinsburg facility is about 40,000 square feet and will initially occupy about 80,000 square feet in Solon. According to Crains Cleveland Business, the unused parts of the building will allow Hana Technologies to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
According to Crains Cleveland, the RFID unit will be the first department to move to the Solon space, with the remainder of its operations set to move over by the end of the year. Hana Technologies (U.S.) is at 2601 Case Parkway and has 110 employees. It expects to have about 200 in the next few years in Solon, according to the Crain’s.
Angee Shaker, director of economic development for the city of Solon, told the Cleveland Jewish News the city is “pleased” Hana Technologies decided to move its state-side operations to Solon.
“The electronic manufacturing company could have left the state and (re)located anywhere in the country, (so) we’re very pleased that they chose to locate in Solon,” Shaker told the CJN in an email. “They really like the location and the building itself. It allows for them to continue to grow over the next few decades.”
Shaker said Hana Technologies also plans to make upgrades to the site. The city has also agreed to provide the company with a 10-year, 30% job creation grant as “an incentive for locating in our city,” she said, adding the company plans on creating over 200 jobs and $23 million in payroll over the next 10 years.
John Erdmann, president of Hana Technologies in Twinsburg, did not respond to requests for comment prior to deadline.