The Hanna Family of Companies has seven leaders across their affiliated organizations named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list recently released. Leaders among the SP 200 ranking included Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, Helen Hanna Casey, Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, Kristine Burdick, Pat Riley, Gary Scott and Matt Rand.
The SP 200 collectively named second-and-third-generation leaders, Hoddy Hanna, chairman of Hanna Holdings, Inc.; Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; and Hoby Hanna, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in the Top 10 influential real estate leaders, according to a news release. While Howard Hanna has multiple key leaders from the Hanna family guiding the everyday operations of the full-service brokerage organization, SP 200 highlights these individuals due to their power and responsibility throughout the residential real estate brokerage, the release stated.
The recognition of multiple generations of leadership is a key insight into Howard Hanna’s business as it showcases the forward movement of the company, not only how the organization operates today, but ultimately the vision for the future, the release said.
In addition to being named in the top 10, Casey is the highest ranked woman on the 2022 SP 200. As a senior executive and integral leader at the company, Casey has played a large role in the expansion and evolution of the Howard Hanna brand, according to the release.
In addition to the Hannas, the SP 200 recognized four additional leaders across the Hanna Family of Companies.
Kristine Burdick, president Midwest at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, was ranked No. 149 on the list of prestigious real estate leaders. Burdick is also No. 32 of the highest ranked women on the 2022 SP 200.
Two key leaders at the Allen Tate Companies, a partner of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, was named to the SP 200. Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies, was ranked No. 153 on the list, and Gary Scott, president of Allen Tate Realtors, was ranked No. 174.
Matt Rand, CEO of Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, rounds out the Hanna Family of Companies representation on the SP 200 at No. 198.