At first, your starter home checked all of your boxes. You weren’t living in an apartment or with your parents anymore. You had your own space and the freedom to customize your home environment in any way you see fit. But, the years pass – and you realize your starter home isn’t exactly feeling like it’s cutting it anymore.
According to Sheila Farkas, partner at V.S. Realty Group LLC in Woodmere; Barb Levine, Realtor at HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum in Beachwood; and Jeff Young, founder, real estate consultant, broker and notary public at The Young Team at Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan in Pepper Pike, those feelings are a sign it's time to upgrade.
“A starter home, as a generalization, is usually smaller,” Levine said. “It is less expensive and you aren’t necessarily paying attention to the schools as much. You’re more interested in getting into something better than an apartment, having more room and building a little more equity instead of paying rent.”
Farkas said starter homes don’t have to be “huge,” and are typically purchased because they meet an individual’s or couple’s present needs. In building equity instead of paying rent, they can save to go larger when the starter home no longer cuts it for several reasons.
“Sometimes, they will have children who are starting to become school age and they want to move to a better district,” she said. “Or, they have older parents who can’t live on their own, so they get a bigger house to have them live with them. Jobs also change. When you start with your starter home, it is your first home. A lot of times, you’re not familiar with what you might need. When you start living there, that’s when you realize what you want your next house to have.”
Most times, the need to move onto a different living situation is obvious, Young said. Just like when people decide to move into a new house or change jobs or have children, moving from a starter home to a new one is the same thing, he explained.
“We have buyers that come to us and say, ‘Oh, we’ve had a second baby and we’re just bursting at the seams at home,’” he said. “This isn’t something that needs to be discussed. Chances are, you and your partner both know it.”
For many homeowners, COVID-19 provided insight into their living situation, Young said.
“Once COVID showed up and people started sheltering at home, they realized what they loved and hated about their homes,” he said. “It is a whole different environment to work from home when you’re used to leaving to go to work. When you’re in your house 24/7, all of a sudden what was acceptable may not be anymore.”
Levine said, “With the pandemic, a lot of people talked about the fact that many homes aren’t big enough to do business. With work circumstances changing, you need more space and that might push them to seek a larger home.”
But knowing you want to upgrade is just one part of leaving behind the starter home.
“You need to consider your family and everyone’s ages,” Farkas said. “Just because kids go away to college, it doesn’t mean they won’t come back. And they need to think about themselves too. Sometimes, people will seek a two-story home, and then it comes to a point where two floors don’t cut it anymore as they age.”
Levine said, “You need to sit down with your partner and determine what is important to you both when it comes to moving forward. Think about what is on your wish list and what is an absolute need when you’re scaling up to a larger house. What is going to make you happy and make the move worthwhile?”
And with the current housing market so hot, Young said homeowners should also prepare financially.
“Houses now are receiving multiple offers and selling over list price, so if a family is beginning to sense they need a new space, they should save money for a significant down payment,” he suggested. “Also, generally speaking, the larger the home, the more it costs to maintain it. All of the costs grow exponentially.”