Howard Hanna Chagrin Falls has moved to 40 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls.
“We are pleased to grow our commitment to the Chagrin Valley community,” Kristine Burdick, President, Howard Hanna Midwest region, said in a news release. “As the area’s real estate company of choice and No. 1 market leader in the area, this new office will help us better serve our clients and customers in the area by expanding our presence.”
Howard Hanna Chagrin Falls will continue to be led by manager Gwen Bradley.
Howard Hanna, the nation’s largest independent broker, is the No. 1 real estate company in the Cleveland region, according to the release.