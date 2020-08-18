Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will relocate its Cleveland city office from West 25th Street to 2605 Detroit Ave. in the Ohio City neighborhood in September.
The new space will feature a modern design, with a more “co-working” approach than the traditional real estate office, according to a news release More space will be dedicated to shared, flexible, multi-purpose work areas and agents will also have numerous neighborhood venues at their disposal, the release said.
“We are looking forward to deepening our commitment to the city of Cleveland,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, in the release. “We’re proud to be the No. 1 home seller in the Cleveland area and are looking forward to continuing to serve home buyers and sellers in the area for years to come.”
Kristine Burdick, president, Midwest region at Howard Hanna, said in the release, “Ohio City is an exciting venue for our real estate agents and clients alike. We look forward to continuing to help our clients buy and sell homes in such a vibrant location. Combining this fantastic new location with Howard Hanna’s signature technology stack and industry-leading buyer and seller programs is a win for the people of Cleveland, and for us.”
Mark Lastition, director of sales, will continue to manage the office.