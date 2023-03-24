Inna and Gary Muravin have announced plans to open the newest Engel & Völkers office in Landerwood Plaza in Pepper Pike in July.
The two are children of Jewish immigrants who came from a regime where religion was not a normal practice and they had to hide it, Inna Muravin told the Cleveland Jewish News. So, when they came to the United States around the ages of 8 and 9, they were introduced to being open about religion and learning about Judaism. As children, they both attended the then-Solomon Schechter Day School (now Gross Schechter Day School) until sixth grade. They have lived in Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Twinsburg, Hudson and Macedonia, and recently moved to Portage Lakes.
“About a year-and-a-half ago, we were approached from Engel & Völkers corporate and were introduced to this company and the journey has been wonderful because we were able to, in the last year and a half, visit multiple different locations, talk to multiple partners and advisers, attend a lot of their events to really see and understand our culture,” she said.
She said they always thought Engel & Völkers was a “beautiful brand” and it would be wonderful to have it in the Cleveland market.
“We still did our due diligence to make sure we understood it and could present it in our market appropriately,” she said. “We didn’t just jump into it. We did our due diligence in learning, and then we just officially launched Feb. 23 of this year.”
Inna Muravin has been in real estate since 2004, she said.
“My mom says that I loved real estate since I was a kid because their house was on the market for over a year when I was a 14-year-old child and they couldn’t sell, and then eventually the house sold because I was playing in the front yard and somebody pulled up and saw a sign and said, ‘We’re looking for a house,’ and I gave them a tour and they bought the house,” she recalled.
She was eventually recruited by a national home builder out of college, and worked there from 2004 until 2014, she said.
When the economy crashed between 2007 and 2009, the real estate market suffered, but Inna Muravin said this period of time was a learning opportunity for her.
“2007, 2008, 2009 is when the crash was happening and I sold all those years and I was always a top producer for the state, for the company; all through the years of down market,” she said. “I feel like that was probably my best years of learning and really showing what I’m capable of doing because it was a very tough time for a lot of people.”
She said she frequently tells people it is easy to be a star when everything is easy and the market is busy; these easier times are also a good time to learn. But, an even better time to learn is when the market goes down.
“I am very glad I went through it because I can teach others how to get through it,” she said.
She later became a real estate agent under Keller Williams and Gary Muravin joined her in 2018, she said. Together, they ran a small team there.
Now, Inna Muravin is a licensed partner and principal broker under Engel & Völkers, and Gary Muravin is also a licensed partner.
“We started our careers at a young age and are very proud to be in position in our early 40s, to acquire and bring to our market a global luxury real estate brand that was established in 1977, and, since then, has established itself as a leader in the industry,” Inna Muravin said.