The former United Church of Christ building at 700 Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland was purchased by K&D Properties of Willoughby on May 31 with plans to convert the building into apartments including retail on the ground floor, according to a news release.
The building’s previous owner was the United Church of Christ, a charitable organization and mainline Protestant denomination with nearly 800,000 members nationwide, who used it as the church’s national mission offices since 1990. The church is in the process of relocating offices to leased space at 1300 East 9th St., the news release stated.
The nine-story building is in the historic Gateway neighborhood.
According to K&D CEO Doug Price, the company plans to apply for state and federal historic tax credits for the project.
“700 Prospect Avenue is a well-maintained and well-located asset in the Gateway Neighborhood – within walking distance to East 4th Street, Public Square, Playhouse Square, Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” Richard Sheehan, Newmark’s managing director representing the seller along with vice chairman Terry Coyne, said in the release. “The property is well-suited for multifamily conversion with tax credits and easements available due to its location in an Opportunity Zone, position on the National Register of Historic Places, and future as a residential development.”
According to the Cuyahoga County Office Auditor’s website, the property was sold for $4.5 million and transferred on June 9.
UCC purchased the property from the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. in 1989 for $5.2 million and was listed the property for sale in August 2020 for $7 million, according the UCC website.