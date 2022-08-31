Levin Group, Inc. was granted construction financing from Citizen’s Bank, with a tax credit from PNC for the residential area of the Northern Ohio Blanket Mills, according to a news release. The Blanket Mills Project is a reuse project that will turn the largest vacant property in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood into 60 multi-family housing units.
“This project is an exceptional addition to our neighborhood, and I am thrilled that many of our families will be able to stay in the neighborhood because of these affordable units,” Cleveland councilwoman Jasmin Santana said in the release. “Thank you to everyone who has played a part in bringing it together.”
The Northern Ohio Blanket Mills began its construction in 1889 and by 1895 it was the largest manufacturer of woolen horse blankets and carriage robes in the U.S., according to the release. The building has been vacant since 2008.
This renovation meets the city’s plan to provide necessary affordable housing options, the release stated.
“We are pleased to work closely with Councilwoman Santana and the community to return this historic building into a productive asset for the Clark Fulton neighborhood,” Mort Levin, president of Levin Group, Inc in Cleveland, said in the release. “We are grateful for the support of the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the Cleveland Foundation, along with Citizens Bank and PNC.”