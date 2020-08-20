When looking for a new residential home, selecting the right location is a big part of the decision. The same can be said for a business venture.
According to Enzo Cannata, real estate manager at Cannata Cos. in Pepper Pike, and Aaron Gilbert, managing principal at The Gilbert Group in Columbus, site selection for businesses is important for a few reasons.
“Different businesses attract different customers,” Cannata said. “So, if you’re in more of a retail space then you want to be in a high-visibility area with high traffic, with a lot of eyes on your building. You want it to be in a safe area and easily accessible. No matter the business, you can’t go wrong being near a highway or business park.”
For specific businesses, like a boutique, Cannata said an area with a high car and foot traffic count is preferred, like Chagrin Falls or other walkable communities.
For larger retailers, Gilbert said one might be surprised what tends to go into the site selection process. Instead of just seeing what is available and choosing what is best, there are more layers.
“When we do site selection for retailers, there is normally a pretty big analysis that we’re trying to put together to determine what is the best for them,” he explained. “So, from a location standpoint, it does differ per retailer. For instance, Starbucks always likes to be on the going to work side of the street. You rarely find them on the opposite side where people are going home. Traffic patterns are one of the things we measure, as well as how many cars drive by on any given day.”
Knowing who your target customer is also goes a long way, Gilbert added.
“We look at trying to identify who the customer is and the demographic profile of that customer, so retailers can be applicable and accessible to that population,” he noted. “This also includes co-tenancy – what other retailers are at the shopping center you’re going to or going to be around? So, knowing who their customer is goes a long way into us determining what would be the best location for a specific business.”
Cannata said COVID-19 has also led to adjustments in searching for the right location. Since people are working from home now and shopping in their neighborhoods, some locations that may have been attractive in the past might not make sense right now.
“Access is a big thing, especially now,” he said. “Knowing people are working from home and a lot of people who work downtown, working from home has led to fewer people commuting to the area. Why put yourself through the headache of a long commute to work, as well as for customers to drive that far and park for 20 minutes while they shop? Is that worth it now? So, I think now more than ever, it’s going to be more about convenience.”
Gilbert said this change has also led to companies looking at cellphone data to determine where people are spending most of their time, which tends to be suburbs like New Albany instead of downtown Columbus, and using that to select the right space to set business roots.
And for businesses just starting out and looking for a space? Both Cannata and Gilbert had advice for entrepreneurs in the age of the pandemic.
“Landlords are very uncertain right now too, so my recommendation would be to hire a rep broker like myself, but also prepare to have more leverage than they would have had pre-COVID,” Gilbert suggested. “When negotiating a deal upfront, there may be some things they can do to get a start and negotiate a lease that gives you lower rent in the first year so you can get built up. You just need to make sure you’re negotiating the best deal you can with your landlord in this environment.”
Cannata added, “Be patient with the search and don’t think about it in terms of what things will look like in the next six months, but sort of look past the pandemic and project through it. You can get pretty pessimistic when you think this might last forever.”