NAI Pleasant Valley has relocated its Cleveland office to 6155 Rockside Road in Independence.
The firm, and its predecessor NAI Daus, were in the eastern suburbs for more than 50 years.
“Beachwood has been a terrific home for our company for many decades and we are sad to leave a great business community” said Alec J. Pacella, president of the company, in a news release. “But the central location afforded by Independence will better support the broadening regional footprint of our brokerage and property management business as well as better align the Cleveland office with the Akron office and the Medina headquarters.”