After receiving housing credits administered by the Ohio Finance Housing Agency, The NRP Group will develop what it calls an affordable housing community in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Churchill Gateway is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
According to a news release, the proposed multi-phase development will be at East 105th Street and Churchill Road on the site of the former Harry E. David Elementary School, which has been vacant since 2006. Phase one plans include a four-story, 48-unit apartment building and four townhomes, with a total of 52 units. The townhomes will be three stories each. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be affordable to residents at or below 60% of area median income, according to The NRP Group.
As the anchor development along East 105th Street, the goal is to create a connection between the Glenville neighborhood – once a heavily Jewish area – to the north and University Circle to the south. The NRP Group is also collaborating with the city of Cleveland, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and University Hospitals to build a 2,500-square-foot community outreach center, which will offer health education and job training.
Kelan Craig, director of multi-family housing at the Ohio Finance Housing Agency, said partnering with The NRP Group came from the developer’s history of creating “high-quality, affordable and health-focused housing.”
“Good health depends on having safe and affordable homes,” Craig said in the release. “The Ohio Housing Finance Agency supports and is excited to work with NRP to promote good health and better health outcomes through housing. As COVID-19 compounds the affordable housing crisis, the intersection of housing and health care has never been more important. OHFA is proud to support Churchill Gateway and the partnership between The NRP Group and University Hospitals.”
According to the release, University Hospitals was interested in this collaboration due to its close proximity to the neighborhood and the health care needs of the residents.
“University Hospitals is thrilled to collaborate with The NRP Group in the neighborhoods adjacent to the UH Cleveland Medical Center, its UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and UH Seidman Hospital as NRP develops much needed affordable housing in the Glenville neighborhood,” Dr. Daniel Simon, president, medical centers at University Hospitals Health System, said in the release. “Safe, affordable and high-quality housing plays a critical role in addressing social determinants of health and can lead to a lifetime of improved community health outcomes. Now more than ever, it is vital that healthcare providers engage communities in health education and preventative healthcare where our neighbors live.”
The NRP Group, led by president and CEO J. David Heller, is based in Cleveland and has developments in 14 states.