Finding a new home can be difficult and stressful because buyers are faced with many choices regarding the type of residence desired.
From apartments, condos and townhomes to new developments, Sheila Farkas, partner at V.S. Realty Group LLC in Woodmere; Sharon Friedman, broker associate and Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills; and Amanda Pohlman, Realtor and rainmaker of The Amanda Pohlman team at Keller Williams in Solon, individuals shouldn’t miss the opportunity in older homes.
Older homes, typically homes built from the 1900s to the 1940s, have many benefits, Friedman said.
“It’s called quality, certainly new homes offer a certain amount, but the older homes in our market are the benchmark,” she noted. “It’s just good bones. And if someone has the financial wherewithal and mindset to renovate, they can really have the best of both worlds.”
Farkas said older homes offer a higher level of craftsmanship.
“They had actual craftsmen building them, not like today’s homes,” she said. “They can be very beautiful, especially if they are well-maintained. But, older homes also have their problems too. It’s about weeding out the good and the bad. But if you have the knowledge to repair or money isn’t a problem, it’s doable and worth it.”
But the benefits of an older home don’t stop there. Pohlman listed many things buyers can only find in older homes, including plaster walls and ceilings, ornate molding, leaded glass, eight-panel wooden doors, trim and slate roofs.
But what attracts people to older homes tends to be a bit more abstract as the average person might not know what an older home holds, she added.
“Overwhelmingly, it’s because people love the history and architecture,” Pohlman said. “People are drawn to the curb appeal as these things are attractive to almost everyone. It’s like going back in time, feeling like it was built in a way that can never be duplicated. Today’s construction could never come close to how much work went into older homes.”
The professionals said there are a few things potential buyers should consider with older homes. Farkas said it starts with considering one’s lifestyle and goals for their home.
“Older homes aren’t in developments and newer ones are,” she explained. “With younger kids, you might want to look into newer developments. But if you have older kids or no kids, you might want a house with character and a lot of land. People tend to be into the contemporary look and older homes aren’t that. But if you’re looking for character, you’ll only find it in an older home. They aren’t as cookie-cutter.”
Friedman said individuals also should consider the community they want to live in because some communities tend to be older.
“If you go to a community, like Solon, you have some homes that were built pre-1950, but they aren’t as prevalent,” she noted. “To some, the 1970s are older homes. When I have someone coming in from out of town, they say they want something newer than the 2000s, and that doesn’t always exist in these communities. For example, Beachwood has some older homes on the National Register of Historic Places. But there are also some new construction projects. You just don’t know.”
At the end of the day, the professionals doubled down on the rewarding aspect of an older home, though upkeep can be difficult for various reasons.
“Look at the structure, as well as the roof,” Friedman said. “Some older homes have a slate roof, and as long as they’re maintained, that can last 50 or more years. Older homes can be rewarding, but you have to make sure the home has good bones and ventilation. If the rest is cosmetic, you can deal with that.”
Pohlman said, “Surround yourself with the right people that know how to work on and maintain these homes. It is about surrounding yourself with the right who’s who can help you in maintaining the whats. Apart from that, if you maintain them well and often, older homes show their true beauty.”