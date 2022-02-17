The current real estate market may feel confusing and overwhelming to first time home buyers that do not know where to start.
Sharon Friedman, broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, and Sally Messinger, a full-time Realtor for Howard Hanna, said there are still many positives to homeownership.
Messinger said receiving tax benefits, feeling a sense of community and having the control to move instead of being bound by a lease are some of the advantages to buying a home rather than renting.
The tax benefits for being a homeowner are constantly changing, Friedman said.
“So, they need to check with a tax adviser,” she said, “but it’s primarily a tax advantage and they build equity versus building a landlord’s equity.”
Potential buyers should start looking for a home four to six months before their lease expires to get familiar with the housing market, Friedman said.
“They may not necessarily be ready to buy, but at least they could learn market data, information, pricing, etc.,” she said.
A common misconception that first-time buyers have is thinking they require more money to start the process than they actually need, Messinger said. Buyers can receive a Federal Housing Administration loan and have a minimum down payment of 3½%. Having an excellent credit score and paying down consumer debt helps buyers get loans with lower down payments.
When looking for a home, prioritize the preferred location, Messinger said.
“You can change the house, but not the location,” she said.
Friedman said buyers should focus on how structurally sound the home is, the location and what amenities are important to them. At the same time, she recommends buyers come to terms with the idea that it is unlikely for a home to meet all of their desires and expectations.
“(There’s) no perfect home and even if you, I always say, come within 85 to 90% of what you’re looking for, you’re doing pretty well,” Friedman said.
A good Realtor can be helpful in putting you on the right path, Messinger said, and she recommends interviewing three Realtors to see which person fits your needs. At the same time, she cautions buyers from relying on websites such as Zillow in their search.
The best Realtors will be well-acquainted with the location the buyer is interested in, Friedman said, and good Realtors also have a large and diverse network of other Realtors and clientele.
“They’re up on what is coming on the market,” she said, “oftentimes, before something hits.”
Buyers should ask their Realtor to put them on an auto-email list to see available houses as soon as they hit the market, Messinger added.
Competitive bidding can make the housing market difficult to navigate, Friedman said. The price of the home, down payment and the qualifications of the buyer can affect someone’s chances of securing a home but a Realtor can help assist with the process.
“If you lose a few offers based on competitive bidding, please don’t be discouraged,” Friedman said. “There will be hopefully something soon enough.”
Madisyn Woodring is a freelance writer.