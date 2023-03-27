When selling a house, it is critical to draw in buyers by making them feel comfortable in the home and appealing to their senses and goals. Realtors often guide sellers in ensuring their homes are ready to be shown to potential buyers.
Sharon Friedman, broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills; Adam Kaufman, Realtor at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pepper Pike; and Susie Loparo, real estate agent at Re/Max Traditions in Beachwood, discussed the importance of making a home as attractive as possible.
“Go through with (the sellers) and give them ideas on decluttering,” Friedman advised on beginning the preparation process. “Still manage to keep some warmth in the home. I’m not a big proponent of clearing out everything.”
She said people still like to see some family pictures, but recommended sellers keep them to a minimum.
“My philosophy is, ‘We’re selling a home, not a hospital,’” she said. “Try to avoid making it too sterile.”
She recommended decluttering spaces such as linen closets and medicine cabinets, as buyers often look in those. If there is an abundance of items, it may be wise to go through them and create three piles – keep, donate and purge – or rent a space to store them in.
Lighting is also important, so it is wise to make the home bright and cheerful, she said. Having carpets cleaned and freshening up the home is a good idea.
To make the exterior of the home more appealing, she suggested the use of flowers – mums in the fall and daffodils in the spring.
“Make sure your landscaping is spruced up, debris cleaned,” she said. “They want to have windows washed, gutters cleaned prior to coming on the market.”
Kaufman said seeing a house for the first time is like going on a first date.
“It sounds funny, but it’s true,” he said. “They either feel it or they don’t feel it. If you were to be going out on a date and you wanted to put your best foot forward; if you’re a woman, you’re going to look nice, you’re going to wash your hair, you’re going to put on a nice dress. (If) you’re a man, you’re going to comb your hair, you’re going to brush your teeth, you’re going to make sure you’re showered and smell good. The same is with a house.”
Sellers should make sure their homes look their best on the inside and on the outside, he said.
“I think that a lot of times people lose sight of the fact that it’s not only the inside, but it’s also the outside,” he said. “So you want to make sure your bushes are trimmed well, your landscaping looks good, there’s not dirt, there’s not debris, the front door is painted.”
He recommended getting rid of clutter such as items on counters; making sure rooms have an open and airy feel, are easy to walk through and don’t have too much furniture.
“It is as simple as making a bed, making sure your bedroom is clean and having nice, fresh towels in the bathroom,” Kaufman said.
Loparo recommended painting the home with neutral colors.
“My big line is, ‘Less is more,’” she said. “So, getting neutral but with today’s decor. Whites are really in for wall coverings.”
She said she believes in staging, to a point.
“Moderate or soft staging, you can do – you can change a mirror and make something look more updated, or throw some artificial greens in a pretty container,” she said. “You’re better off clearing shelves and having nothing than to have a bunch of collectibles that nobody wants to see.”
Although staging can help a house sell more quickly, it can also be expensive, she said. There are ways to help sellers achieve their goals of staging and selling while on a budget, such as using nice throw pillows, blankets, rugs and candlesticks.
“I would say Home Goods-style staging,” she said.
While some agents tell sellers to get rid of personal items such as family photos, she said she believes buyers want to relate.
“They go, ‘Oh my gosh, look, they just got married. Look at this baby. Look at this beautiful family. They have a dog.’ Stuff like that,” she said.
She said she may suggest blacktopping the driveway if that is necessary. Flowers and landscaping are also important in making the exterior of the home appealing.
“You have one chance to make a first impression,” Loparo said.