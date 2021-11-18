Buying a first home is a major milestone for many people in young adulthood. But what about later in life when it is time to downsize?
There are many ways to make sure the downsizing process is smooth and successful for those looking to relocate or simply find a home that fits them better than their previous one.
Peggy Garr and Donna Glazer, both Realtors with Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike, said individuals and families should have a good plan in place when it comes to downsizing.
Glazer said in today’s environment, most people who wish to downsize are those whose children have either gone off to college or gotten married. They are people who have big houses with four or five bedrooms, and they’d like to downsize to condo living or even become a renter. In addition, Glazer said they’re also looking for a change of life. Do they want a second home? Do they want to move to Florida or Arizona?
“It’s about what they are looking for,” Glazer said. “Are they looking to decrease the size of their home? Are they thinking about the maintenance in a larger home? They figure they are an empty nester, the kids are gone, an extra bedroom or two would work but they feel they don’t need the big yard, the big house, they don’t need to be in a certain school system. It’s a whole change of life. And normally, when they think like that, they’re also wondering if they want a second home.”
Garr said the first step in downsizing is getting in touch with an agent and seeing what to do because it’s so individualized, depending on where they’re going.
“The first thing they have to figure out is, when they do sell, where are they going?” Garr said. “What are their plans? Because you don’t want to start going ahead, selling and then have nowhere to go. So, you really have to do both. Are they going into assisted living? Are they going into something on one floor? What’s their next move?
“They need to know what their financial situation is. Because if they’re going into a rental, they have to be able to afford that rental for the rest of their lives, probably. Talk to somebody who can help them with finance to make sure that they’re making the right move.”
Glazer said people who are pushing their 70s or 80s may look for assisted living. She added they should sit down and really try to understand what their needs and wants are.
“Changing a lifestyle also means giving up perhaps their country club, playing cards, exercising and looking for a smaller type of living arrangement,” Glazer said. “Are they really ready? I’ve seen people rush into that sometimes. And then they’re wondering why they gave up their home. So, I think it’s a matter of really doing a good investigation, and really thinking about where they are at this point in their lives.”
Glazer said she lives in a condo community, and in the last two years, condos are flying off the shelf.
“I am finding that people who’ve had homes and had to take care of calling in the roofer, the painter and the landscaper are looking today for a different kind of a lifestyle,” Glazer said. “And that ‘different lifestyle’ is having it done for them, and that answer is condominium living, or they want to rent. And normally if they rent, they’re looking for a second home.”