Karen Eagle
Realtor and team leader at Karen Eagle Group in Chagrin Falls
√ Work with a Realtor who knows the market well in the area where you want to purchase a home
√ Have finances completely figured out, know what you can afford and be prepared to offer accordingly
√ Be flexible and know you may not find the perfect house, but can find something close
√ Plan for something that is a bit less expensive than what you want to spend because there might be competition
√ Be able to act fast because houses sell quickly. If your Realtor says, ‘This is something you need to look at today,’ and you live far away, hopefully you’ll have flexibility to see it.
Jennifer Wrubel
Realtor at Keller Williams
√ Know your motivation for buying and what’s driving your decisions
√ Be mindful of the location of the home
√ Consider the timing, what your plans are and how long you think you will be staying at this house
√ Take your financial situation and credit score into consideration, and secure loan pre-approval
√ Know what you need, what you want and what your deal breakers are