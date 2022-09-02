For many homeowners, securing a mortgage is a necessary step in purchasing a house. Finding the best price and the best interest rate may be vital to affordability and contentment with their decisions. Mortgage brokers, loan officers or other lending providers can assist in making these proceedings as easy as possible.
Michael Lewin, mortgage loan officer at Farmers National Bank in Beachwood, and Christopher Hess, bank officer and branch manager at The Middlefield Banking Company in Beachwood, weighed in on why finding a competent, knowledgeable and trustworthy person to help get a mortgage is important.
“In today’s day and age, you can go on the computer and you can go to one of those LendingTree sites or one of the dozens of other ones, or you can shop around your mortgage to hundreds of places,” Lewin said.
He said when a buyer works with an online mortgage service, one potential problem is they must share personal information such as date of birth, Social Security number and tax returns via the internet.
Also, “there’s no real, personal interaction,” he said.
In contrast, going to a local loan officer at a bank or mortgage company allows a home buyer to establish a relationship with the person handling their mortgage, Lewin explained. He further noted that, if there is a problem, buyers have an “eyeball to eyeball” person to work with to get it resolved.
Dealing with an 800 number or an email situation may delay solving these issues, he said.
“I think the biggest thing, that’s the premise of it, is trusting when working with a loan officer,” Lewin said. “I hear so many stories where people are so dissatisfied with the service they received. Just work with somebody you can trust and know, if there are issues, they can be solved quickly.”
Hess pointed out that there are many mortgage lenders out in the marketplace, including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and brokers, and that it is important for a home buyer to find one who they trust and are comfortable with.
“As you shop around and look for mortgage loan officers, be sure to take notes,” Hess said. “How did they respond to you? Did they take the time to explain the process and options in detail?”
He highlighted that it is vital to work with someone who has the best interest of the home buyer in mind and drew parallels between finding a lender and finding a doctor.
“You will certainly do all of your homework in looking for a good doctor that you know will have your best interest in mind, always,” Hess noted. “It should be no different with a mortgage loan officer who will be helping guide you to make one of the most important financial decisions of your life.”
When shopping for someone to assist in securing a mortgage, Hess suggested asking questions about what their fees are, what loan options are available, how long the loan officer has been in the business, whether the officer has experience with the type of loan the buyer is seeking and if the company services the loan itself or sells it to another servicer right after closing.
He further recommended home buyers inquire about how long the process will take from application to close, whether it will be conducted in-person, online or both, if the officer will be the buyer’s main point of contact throughout the entire process and how long the interest rate is locked in once the buyer applies. Home buyers should also ask if they should seek pre-approval for the loan, what documents and down payment will be needed, if the loan will have private mortgage insurance; what terms are offered and whether the interest rates are fixed or variable, Hess said.
“Of course, I will always say to every potential borrower, do not be afraid to ask questions,” he said. “There are a lot of things to consider when it comes to finding a good lender for your mortgage, especially if it is your first time. ... A good loan officer is going to encourage you to ask questions and will be patient and willing to take the time to make you feel comfortable.”