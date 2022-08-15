RHM Real Estate Group of Lyndhurst and Activity Capital of Woodmere recently held their second community open house for Woodmere residents to view the proposal for their project, The Element, a $25 million 89-unit residential community complex that would be located south of the CVS on Chagrin Boulevard along Brainard Road in Woodmere.

A privately funded project, The Element would act as a transitional buffer between the Chagrin Boulevard retail and office corridor and a nearby residential neighborhood to the south, according to a news release.

“We really appreciate those Woodmere residents that took the time to attend our open houses, learn more about the project, and provide their feedback,” Daryl Kertesz of Activity Capital said in the release. “While most residents in attendance were very supportive of the project, I am most encouraged by those residents that became supportive after learning the details. Many didn’t know about our plans to donate very valuable land to the village, which residents have said would be a great location for a new community center or village hall, and that our project could provide a mechanism to channel millions of dollars to help pay for that.”

The development team is also incorporating feedback from residents into its designs, Kertesz said in the release.

“For example, a nearby resident asked if we could add more landscaping to screen certain areas, which is both an excellent suggestion and one we are absolutely going to make happen,” he said.

Some residents also expressed concerns about traffic impact, which led developers to commission a traffic study that alleviated the concerns of many in attendance who learned the project will not have any adverse impact on traffic flow or capacity, the release said.

RHM Real Estate and Activity Capital will continue to engage with residents over the next few weeks. For more information or updates, visit theelementwoodmere.com.