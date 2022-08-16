The Richmond Heights planning and zoning commission on Aug. 10 unanimously approved to recommend site, elevation, lighting and landscaping plans to city council for the Meijer store coming to Belle Oaks Marketplace.
The mixed-use development at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads is planned for the former Richmond Town Square and Richmond Mall site. Built in 1966, the mall fully closed in May 2021. It was once considered the largest enclosed shopping mall in Ohio with over 90 stores and has been largely vacant since 2017. Demolition is projected to start by the end of the year to make way for the project.
Jeremy Kumin, communications manager for Belle Oaks Marketplace, told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email that the 160,000-square-foot retailer will carry household essentials, including beauty and personal care products, home goods, pet care, electronics, toys, a gardening center and much more for the 790 luxury apartments planned for the development.
“The Meijer supercenter at Belle Oaks Marketplace is committed to enriching the surrounding communities,” he wrote. “More announcements will be forthcoming on both retail and restaurants. Exciting things coming to the Belle Oaks Marketplace project.”
The CJN previously reported that Belle Oaks is expected to include 1,617,800 square feet of restaurants, retail, grocery and a new multi-family community in the $250-million project upon its completion. DealPoint Merrill of California is developing the property and first approached the city around July 2017. Once all phases of construction are complete, there are expected to be 40,000 square feet of restaurants, 315,000 square feet of grocery and retail stores, including the Meijer store.