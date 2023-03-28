Bedrock recently announced the addition of Nora Romanoff as vice president of business development in Cleveland. The company, based in Detroit, is working on a 15- to 20-year vision to transform 35 acres of the Cuyahoga Riverfront and Tower City, turning the area into an accessible, equitable and sustainable downtown neighborhood, according to a news release.
Romanoff will play a key role in the implementation, program management and performance monitoring of Bedrock’s Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan, and will report to Bedrock’s senior vice president of business development, Deb Janik, the release stated.
“Nora brings years of experience and knowledge in urban planning and project management to the Bedrock team,” Janik said in the release. “She has played an integral role in delivering transformational developments and public realm investments in virtually every Cleveland neighborhood, including downtown. Her commitment to Cleveland continues, and we look forward to seeing how she incorporates her perspective, collaboration and expertise into all of Bedrock’s Cleveland initiatives.”
Romanoff earned a bachelor of arts in urban studies and sociology from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master of arts in urban planning, design and development from Cleveland State University, the release stated. She has over 20 years experience in urban planning. Prior to joining Bedrock, she served as associate director at LAND Studio in Cleveland, where she managed the redevelopment of Cleveland’s Public Square and directed former Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s task force for the project from 2014-2016.
“This work included communication and outreach for the $57 million project and a 33-intersection, multimodal traffic study,” the release said. “Additionally, Romanoff led various projects including LANDform, a downtown public art and public space initiative, and served as project liaison for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame building and public space expansion.”
Romanoff most recently served as co-chair of the Land Use and Urban Design Working Group for the Cleveland Lakefront Process and master plan, the release said. She has also worked on Bedrock’s first phase of public streetscape improvements.
“With this new opportunity, I am thrilled to join the Bedrock team, who will deliver an ambitious and thoughtful vision for our city,” Romanoff said in the release. “As someone who has served Cleveland professionally all my life, I am eager to share my support and skills to bring the Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan to fruition. Bedrock understands that Cleveland deserves a connected and carefully designed riverfront, and I am delighted to see the postcard of our city evolve in the most beautiful and innovative ways.”