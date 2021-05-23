Sotheby’s International Realty opened its first Cleveland-area location, Elite Sotheby’s International Realty, at 29525 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Elite Sotheby’s International Realty is owned by Ken Schmidt and Mike Schmidt, CEO and president of Schmidt family of companies. The office is led by managing broker Joanne Zettl, who has been in real estate since 1985.
“Marketing distinctive homes requires uncommon knowledge and resources,” Ken Schmidt said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud to be affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty. The brand delivers on exceptional service and a practiced eye for recognizing the distinctive characteristics of a home. We further provide our real estate professionals with an abundance of operational and marketing resources allowing them to exceed the expectations of their valued clients.”
Mike Schmidt said in the release, “The Greater Cleveland area is home to a number of attractions, including the second-largest performing arts center in the country and the Lake Erie shoreline. We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers looking to capitalize on space while still having access to arts and culture. Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty enables us to reach a broader international audience and further enhances our existing marketing efforts thanks to the brand’s innovative virtual reality tools and marketing platforms.”
The Pepper Pike location is the company’s third in Ohio.
“As Elite Sotheby’s International Realty continues to grow its footprint in Northeast Ohio, we will do so by aligning with the very best real estate professionals in our markets,” Zettl said in the release. “The agents we partner with understand that to market distinctive homes requires exceptional knowledge and resources.”