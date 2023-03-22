Ravencrest, a high-end property and mansion that straddles Cuyahoga and Geauga counties owned by real estate developer Scott Wolstein was sold for $10.4 million to Ravencrest Estates, LLC, in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Business Journal. According to bizapedia.com, the buyer is an Ohio domestic limited liability company filed on March 3, 2023. The company’s filing status is listed as active.
Wolstein, who was CEO of The Wolstein Group, died in May 2022 at age 69.
Located at 14398 County Line Road, Ravencrest is a 32,135-square-foot estate. The asking price was $15 million in October 2022. The portion of the property in Cuyahoga County sold for $6 million, and the portion in Geauga County sold for $4.4 million. The property is comprised of about 15 acres. Ravencrest was listed for sale in October 2022 with Howard Hanna broker Adam Kaufman.
Cleveland Business Journal reported the sale represents about two-thirds of the original asking price, but Wolstein spent about $30 million building the house in 2006 and designed the residence with architecture firm Paskervich & Associate.
Among its amenities, the property has a sauna, steam room, locker rooms and massage room, outdoor pool, tennis court, climbing wall, tanning room, gift-wrapping room, green house, dog washing station, indoor night club and wine cellar and tasting room, two carriage houses, and a tennis court.
Kaufman posted the Ravencrest listing to his Facebook page in October 2022, and by December 2022, the property had a pending offer of $15,000,000.
He said in the listing the property was, “an estate like none other.” Located in the most-coveted Hunting Valley location overlooking the Chagrin Valley, it also has a long private driveway that cuts through a “spectacular forest” and “through a fabulous stone portico leading to the main house.” He said it has hand-cut stone walls and a Vermont slate roof, and the home has three levels. The main floor has a grand hall, a banquet-size dining room, music room, and a Clive Christian-designed kitchen. It also has a hearth room, private offices, a paneled library and a first-floor owner’s wing.
The second floor has five private bedroom suites, a family room, bunk room,and the walk-out lower level features an indoor lap pool, state of the art gym, sports court, spa, craft room and a gift wrapping room. He said there is also a movie theater, night club with stage, card room, a mahogany bar, and an additional family room/game room. Outdoor areas include expansive stone terraces, an infinity pool, pool house, jacuzzi, and more.
“This is the most extraordinary property imaginable,” Kaufman said in the listing.
Xome.com calls the property, “The most iconic estate in the heart of Hunting Valley.”
Kaufman declined to be interviewed for this story.