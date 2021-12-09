Conservative
AGUDATH B’NAI ISRAEL: Meister Road at Pole Ave., Lorain. Mark Jaffee, Ritual Director. SAT. Shabbat Morning (in-person & Zoom) 10 a.m. 440-282-3307. abitemplelorain.com.
BETH EL CONGREGATION: 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. Rabbi Jeremy Lipton. SAT. Shabbat morning service (Zoom & in-person with vaccination and mask) 9:15 a.m.; WED. Shacharit (Zoom & in-person with vaccination and mask) 7:30 a.m.; FRI. Shacharit (Zoom & in-person with vaccination and mask) 7:30 a.m. 330-864-2105. bethelakron.com.
B’NAI JESHURUN-Temple on the Heights: 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbis Stephen Weiss and Hal Rudin-Luria; Stanley J. Schachter, Rabbi Emeritus; Cantor Aaron Shifman. FRI. Friday evening service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 9 a.m., Shabbat evening service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 6 p.m.; SUN. Morning service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 8 a.m., Evening service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 6 p.m.; MON.-THURS. Morning service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 7:15 a.m., Afternoon service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 6 p.m.; FRI. Morning service (in-person with vaccination & mask, Zoom or livestream) 7:15 a.m. 216-831-6555. bnaijeshurun.org.
PARK SYNAGOGUE-Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo Cong.: Park MAIN 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights; Park EAST 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Joshua Hoffer Skoff, Rabbi Sharon Y. Marcus, Milton B. Rube, Rabbi-in-Residence, Cantor Misha Pisman. FRI. Family Shabbat service (in-person and Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat morning service (in-person and Zoom) 9:30 a.m. a.m., Shabbat evening service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SUN. Morning service (Zoom) 8:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 5:30 p.m.; MON.-THURS. Morning service (in-person or Zoom) 7:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; FRI. Morning service (in-person or Zoom) 7:30 a.m. 216-371-2244 TDD# 216-371-8579. parksynagogue.org.
SHAAREY TIKVAH: 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Scott B. Roland; Cantor Beth Schlossberg; Gary Paller, Cantor Emeritus. Contact the synagogue for livestream or Zoom information. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 4 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat (livestream or in-person) 9:30 a.m. 216-765-8300. shaareytikvah.org.
Egalitarian/Traditional
BETH EL-The Heights Synagogue, an Independent Minyan: 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Michael Ungar. SAT. Shabbat morning services (in-person and livestreamed) 9:15 a.m. 216-320-9667. bethelheights.org.
Independent
MONTEFIORE: One David N. Myers Parkway., Beachwood. Services in Montefiore Maltz Chapel. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein; Cantor Gary Paller. FRI. 3:30 p.m.; SAT. Service 10:30 a.m. 216-360-9080.
THE SHUL-An Innovative Center for Jewish Outreach: 30799 Pinetree Road, #401, Pepper Pike. Rabbi Eddie Sukol. See website or call for Shabbat and holiday service dates, times and details. 216-509-9969. rabbieddie@theshul.us. theshul.us.
Orthodox
AHAVAS YISROEL: 1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld. 216-932-6064.
BEACHWOOD KEHILLA: 25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Ari Spiegler, Rabbi Emeritus David S. Zlatin. FRI. Minchah/Kabbalat Shabbat/Ma’ariv 4:38 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9 a.m., Minchah 4:35 p.m., Havdalah 5:43 p.m. Contact the synagogue for additional service times. 216-556-0010, Beachwoodkehilla.org. 216-556-0010, Beachwoodkehilla.org.
FROMOVITZ CHABAD CENTER: 23711 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Gancz. 216-647-4884, clevelandjewishlearning.com
GREEN ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Binyamin Blau; Melvin Granatstein, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat 4:45 p.m.; SAT. Hashkama Minyan 7:30 a.m., Shacharit 9 a.m., Ruchani Minyan 9:30 a.m., Tot Shabbat 10:15 a.m., Rabbi’s Gemara class 3:35 p.m., Minchah 4:30 p.m., Rabbi’s Parsha class 5 p.m., Havdalah 5:38 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8 a.m., Minchah/Minchah 4:45 p.m., Shiur 4:55 p.m.; MON. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m., Shiur 4:55 p.m., Ma’ariv 9:30 p.m.; TUES. Shacharit 6:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:30 p.m.; WED. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m., Shiur 4:55 p.m., Ma’ariv 9:30 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m., Shiur 4:55 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:30 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:40 a.m. 216-381-4757. GreenRoadSynagogue.org.
HEIGHTS JEWISH CENTER SYNAGOGUE: 14270 Cedar Road, University Heights. Rabbi Raphael Davidovich. FRI. 7:15 p.m.; SAT Morning Parsha Class 8:30 a.m., Morning Services 9 a.m., Minchah 30 minutes before sunset; SUN. 8 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; MON.-THURS. 6:45 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; FRI. 6:45 a.m. 216-382-1958, hjcs.org.
K’HAL YEREIM: 1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Yehuda Blum. 216-321-5855.
MENORAH PARK: 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood. Associate Rabbi Joseph Kirsch. SAT. 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m.; SUN. Minyan & Breakfast 8 a.m. 216-831-6500.
OHEB ZEDEK CEDAR SINAI SYNAGOGUE: 23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst. Rabbi Noah Leavitt. FRI. Minchah 4:40 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:15 a.m., Minchah 4:30 p.m., Havdallah 5:43 p.m. 216-382-6566. office@oz-cedarsinai.org. oz-cedarsinai.org.
SEMACH SEDEK: 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid. Rabbi Yossi Marozov. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat at candlelighting; SAT. 9:30 a.m., Minchah at candlelighting. 216-235-6498.
SOLON CHABAD: 5570 Harper Road, Solon. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat services 5:30 p.m.; SAT. Services 10 a.m., Minchah 1:30 p.m.; SUN. Services 8 a.m.; MON. Services 7 a.m.; TUES. Services 7 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m.; WED.-FRI. Services 7 a.m. 440-498-9533. office@solonchabad.com. solonchabad.com.
TAYLOR ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. FRI. Minchah and Kabbalat Shabbat 3:30 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Ma’ariv 5:34 p.m., Havdalah 6:01 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:37 p.m.; MON.-THURS. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:37 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 7:30 a.m. 216-321-4875.
WAXMAN CHABAD CENTER: 2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbis Shalom Ber Chaikin and Shmuli Friedman. 216-282-0112. Contact the synagogue for service times. info@ChabadofCleveland.com, wccrabbi@gmail.com.
YOUNG ISRAEL OF GREATER CLEVELAND: Hebrew Academy (HAC), 1860 S. Taylor Road; Beachwood (Stone), 2463 Green Road. Rabbis Naphtali Burnstein and Aharon Dovid Lebovics. FRI. Minchah (Stone & HAC) 4:45 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit (Stone) 8/9 a.m. (HAC) 9 a.m., Minchah (HAC & Stone) 4:30 p.m., Ma’ariv 5:38 p.m., Havdalah 5:46 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit (Stone) 7:15/8/8:30 a.m., (HAC) 7 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; MON. Shacharit (Stone) 6:40/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; TUES./WED. Shacharit (Stone) 6:45/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:45 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit (Stone) 6:40/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit (Stone) 6:45/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:45 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m. 216-382-5740. office@yigc.org.
ZICHRON CHAIM: 2203 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Garfunkel. DAILY 6 a.m., 6:45 a.m. 216-291-5000.
Reconstructionist
KOL HALEV (Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community): Rabbi Steve Segar. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 6 p.m. SAT. Member-Led Shabbat Service (Zoom) 10:30 a.m.; SUN. Nesiya 10 a.m., Mindful Jewish Practice 11:30 a.m. 216-320-1498. kolhalev.net.
Reform
AM SHALOM of Lake County: 7599 Center St., Mentor. Spiritual Director Renee Blau; Assistant Spiritual Director Elise Aitken. 440-255-1544.
ANSHE CHESED FAIRMOUNT TEMPLE: 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso; Cantor Vladimir Lapin; Associate Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum; Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager. FRI. Shabbat evening service (in-person or streaming) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 10:15 a.m., Simchat Shabbat for children 0-5 with their families (in-person, reservation required) 216-464-1330. fairmounttemple.org.
BETH ISRAEL-The West Temple: 14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland. Rabbi Enid Lader. Alan Lettofsky, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 9:30 a.m., Services (Zoom) 11 a.m. 216-941-8882. thewesttemple.com.
BETH SHALOM: 50 Division St., Hudson. Rabbi Michael Ross. SAT. Torah Study (Zoom and in-person) 9:30 a.m. 330-656-1800. tbshudson.org
B’NAI ABRAHAM-The Elyria Temple: 530 Gulf Road, Elyria. Rabbi Lauren Werber. FRI. Shabbat service (Zoom) 7:15 p.m. 440-366-1171. tbaelyria.org
SUBURBAN TEMPLE-KOL AMI: 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann. FRI. Shabbat service (in-person/masked/registration required or Zoom) 6 p.m. 216-991-0700. suburbantemple.org.
TEMPLE EMANU EL: 4545 Brainard Road, Orange. Rabbi Steven L. Denker; Cantor David R. Malecki; Daniel A. Roberts, Rabbi Emeritus. Services are available by livestream at www.teecleve.org, on FaceBook Live, and via Zoom. Contact rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. FRI. Pre-reception (in-person) 6 p.m., Shabbat service (in-person, livestream, Facebook, Zoom) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Parshat Hashavuah (Zoom) 9 a.m. 216-454-1300. teecleve.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL: 91 Springside Drive, Akron. Rabbi Josh Brown. Cantor Kathy Fromson. FRI. Chanukah Rock Shabbat Service (in-person/masked or online) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Online Torah Study 9 a.m. 330-665-2000, templeisraelakron.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL: 432 30th Street NW, Canton. Rabbi David Komerofsky. Rabbis Emeritus Jon Adland, John H. Spitzer. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat service (in-person and livestream) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat morning service 10:30 a.m. 214-251-3566, templeisraelcanton.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL NER TAMID: 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Matthew J. Eisenberg, D.D.; Frederick A. Eisenberg, D.D., Founding Rabbi Emeritus; Cantorial Soloist Rachel Eisenberg. FRI. Evening service (in-person, Facebook and YouTube streaming) 7:30 p.m. 440-473-5120. tintcleveland.org.
THE TEMPLE-TIFERETH ISRAEL: 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, Rabbi Yael Dadoun, Rabbi Roger C. Klein, Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo. Contact the synagogue for livestream and Zoom information. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat service (in-person or livestream) 6 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (in-person or livestream) 9:15 a.m., SUN. Adult Learning (in-person or livestream) 11 a.m. 216-831-3233. ttti.org.
Secular/Humanist
JEWISH SECULAR COMMUNITY: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights. jewishsecularcommunity.org.
Mikvaot
THE CHARLOTTE GOLDBERG COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Park Synagogue, 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. By appointment only: 216-371-2244, ext. 135.
THE STANLEY AND ESTHER WAXMAN COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Waxman Chabad House, 2479 South Green Road, Beachwood. 216-381-3170.
This is a paid listing with information provided by congregations.