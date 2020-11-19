Editor's Note

The information below was provided to the Cleveland Jewish News or taken from the synagogue website where available. For additional information, including passwords to attend services, contact the synagogues directly.

Conservative

AGUDATH B’NAI ISRAEL: Meister Road at Pole Ave., Lorain. Mark Jaffee, Ritual Director. SAT. Shabbat Morning (Zoom) 10:30 a.m. 440-282-3307. abitemplelorain.com

BETH EL CONGREGATION: 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein, Hazzan Matthew Austerklein. FRI. Young Family Shabbat (Zoom) 5:30 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat Service (Facebook) 10 a.m.; SUN. Shacharit (Facebook) 8:45 a.m.; WED. Shacharit (Zoom) 7:30 a.m. 330-864-2105. bethelakron.com.

B’NAI JESHURUN-Temple on the Heights: 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbis Stephen Weiss and Hal Rudin-Luria; Stanley J. Schachter, Rabbi Emeritus; Cantor Aaron Shifman. All services held via Zoom or livestream unless otherwise noted. FRI. Shabbat Service 6 p.m.; SAT. Morning service 9 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; SUN. Morning service 8 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; MON.-WED. Morning service 7:15 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; THURS. Morning service 7:15 a.m., Afternoon service 2 p.m.; FRI. Morning service 7:15 a.m. 216-831-6555. bnaijeshurun.org.

PARK SYNAGOGUE-Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo Cong.: Park MAIN 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights; Park EAST 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Joshua Hoffer Skoff, Rabbi Sharon Y. Marcus, Milton B. Rube, Rabbi-in-Residence, Cantor Misha Pisman. FRI. Erev Shabbat service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat morning service (Zoom) 10:10 a.m., Shabbat evening service (Zoom) 4:30 p.m.; SUN. Morning service (Zoom) 8:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 5:30 p.m.; MON.-WED. Morning service (Zoom) 7:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 6 p.m. THURS. Morning service (Zoom) 8:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 2 p.m.; FRI. Morning service (Zoom) 7:30 a.m., Erev Shabbat service 6 p.m. 216-371-2244; TDD# 216-371-8579. parksynagogue.org.

SHAAREY TIKVAH: 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Scott B. Roland; Gary Paller, Cantor Emeritus. Contact the synagogue for livestream and Zoom information. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 4 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat (livestream or in-person, registration required) 9:30 a.m., Havdalah (Zoom) 5:40 p.m.; SUN. Morning minyan (outside, in-person, registration required) 9 a.m.; WED. Minyan (outside, in-person, registration required) 8 p.m. 216-765-8300. shaareytikvah.org.

Egalitarian/Traditional

BETH EL-The Heights Synagogue, an Independent Minyan: 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Michael Ungar; Rabbi Moshe Adler, Rabbi Emeritus. SAT. Morning service (Zoom) 10 a.m. 216-320-9667. bethelheights.org.

Independent

MONTEFIORE: One David N. Myers Parkway., Beachwood. Services in Montefiore Maltz Chapel. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein; Cantor Gary Paller. FRI. 3:30 p.m.; SAT. Service 10:30 a.m. 216-360-9080.

THE SHUL-An Innovative Center for Jewish Outreach: 30799 Pinetree Road, #401, Pepper Pike. Rabbi Eddie Sukol. See website or call for Shabbat and holiday service dates, times and details. 216-509-9969. rabbieddie@theshul.us. theshul.us.

Orthodox

AHAVAS YISROEL: 1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld. 216-932-6064.

BEACHWOOD KEHILLA: 25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Ari Spiegler, Rabbi Emeritus David S. Zlatin. FRI. Minchah/Kabbalat Shabbat 4:44 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:50 p.m., Havdalah 5:46 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:50 p.m.; MON.-TUES. Shacharit 7 a.m., Ma’ariv 7:45 p.m.; WED. Shacharit 7 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 7 a.m. 216-556-0010, Beachwoodkehilla.org.

FROMOVITZ CHABAD CENTER: 21625 Chagrin Blvd. #210, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Gancz. 216-647-4884, clevelandjewishlearning.com

GREEN ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Binyamin Blau; Melvin Granatstein, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Minchah 4:45 p.m.; SAT. Hashkama Minyan 7:45 a.m., Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Youth Minyan 9:30 a.m., Minchah 4:40 p.m., Rabbi’s Talmud Class 5:05 p.m., Havdallah 5:43 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:50 p.m.; MON. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:50 p.m.; TUES.-THURS. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:45 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:40 a.m. 216-381-4757. GreenRoadSynagogue.org.

HEIGHTS JEWISH CENTER SYNAGOGUE: 14270 Cedar Road, University Heights. Rabbi Raphael Davidovich. FRI. 7:15 p.m.; SAT Morning Parsha Class 8:30 a.m., Morning Services 9 a.m., Minchah 30 minutes before sunset; SUN. 8 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; MON.-THURS. 6:45 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; FRI. 6:45 a.m. 216-382-1958, hjcs.org.

K’HAL YEREIM: 1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Yehuda Blum. 216-321-5855.

MENORAH PARK: 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood. Associate Rabbi Joseph Kirsch. SAT. 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m.; SUN. Minyan & Breakfast 8 a.m. 216-831-6500.

OHEB ZEDEK CEDAR SINAI SYNAGOGUE: 23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst. Rabbi Noah Leavitt. FRI. Minchah 4:45 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Shabbat Minchah 4:30 p.m., Havdalah 5:47 p.m. 216-382-6566. office@oz-cedarsinai.org. oz-cedarsinai.org.

SEMACH SEDEK: 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid. Rabbi Yossi Marozov. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat at candlelighting; SAT. 9:30 a.m., Minchah at candlelighting. 216-235-6498.

SOLON CHABAD: 5570 Harper Road, Solon. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg. SAT. Morning service 10 a.m.; SUN. Morning service 8 a.m.; MON.-WED. Morning service 7 a.m.; THURS. Morning service 8 a.m.; FRI. Morning service 7 a.m. 440-498-9533. office@solonchabad.com. solonchabad.com.

TAYLOR ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. FRI. Minchah and Kabbalat Shabbat 4:45 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Minchah 4:15 p.m., Ma’ariv 5:55 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:50 p.m.; WEEKDAYS Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 4:50 p.m. 216-321-4875.

WAXMAN CHABAD CENTER: 2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbis Shalom Ber Chaikin and Shmuli Friedman. 216-282-0112. Contact the synagogue for service times. info@ChabadofCleveland.com, wccrabbi@gmail.com.

YOUNG ISRAEL OF GREATER CLEVELAND: Hebrew Academy (HAC), 1860 S. Taylor Road; Beachwood (Stone), 2463 Green Road. Rabbis Naphtali Burnstein and Aharon Dovid Lebovics. FRI. Minchah 4:50 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit (Stone) 8/9 a.m., (HAC) 9 a.m., Minchah 4:40 p.m., Ma’ariv 5:43 p.m., Motzei Shabbat 5:51 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit (Stone) 7:15/8/8:30 a.m., (HAC) 6:45 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; MON. Shacharit (Stone) 6:40/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; TUES. Shacharit (Stone) 6:30/7:40 a.m., (HAC) 6:30 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; WED. Shacharit (Stone) 6:45/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit (Stone) 7:15/8 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit (Stone) 6:45/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 4:45 p.m. 216-382-5740. office@yigc.org.

ZICHRON CHAIM: 2203 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Garfunkel. DAILY 6 a.m., 6:45 a.m. 216-291-5000.

Reconstructionist

KOL HALEV (Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community): The Ratner School. 27575 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Steve Segar. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Musical Shabbat Service (Zoom) 10:30 a.m.; SUN. Mindful Jewish Practice (Zoom) 11:30 a.m.; TUES. Healing service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m. 216-320-1498. kolhalev.net.

Reform

AM SHALOM of Lake County: 7599 Center St., Mentor. Spiritual Director Renee Blau; Assistant Spiritual Director Elise Aitken. 440-255-1544.

ANSHE CHESED FAIRMOUNT TEMPLE: 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso; Cantor Vladimir Lapin; Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager. FRI. Shabbat evening service (livestream or Zoom) 6:15 p.m. 216-464-1330. fairmounttemple.org.

BETH ISRAEL-The West Temple: 14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland. Rabbi Enid Lader. Alan Lettofsky, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Shabbat service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Torah Study 9:30 a.m., Shabbat service (Zoom) 11 a.m. 216-941-8882. thewesttemple.com.

BETH SHALOM: 50 Division St., Hudson. Rabbi Michael Ross. FRI. Shabbat service 7:30 p.m.; SUN. Virtual interfaith Thanksgiving service (Zoom) 7 p.m. 330-656-1800. tbshudson.org

B’NAI ABRAHAM-The Elyria Temple: 530 Gulf Road, Elyria. Rabbi Lauren Werber. FRI. Shabbat Service (Zoom) 7:15 p.m.; SAT. Havdalah service 7 p.m. 440-366-1171. tbaelyria.org

SUBURBAN TEMPLE-KOL AMI: 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann. FRI. Shabbat service (Zoom) 6 p.m. 216-991-0700. suburbantemple.org.

TEMPLE EMANU EL: 4545 Brainard Road, Orange. Rabbi Steven L. Denker; Cantor David R. Malecki; Daniel A. Roberts, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Tot Shabbat (Zoom) 5:20 p.m., Shabbat service (Zoom) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 9 a.m. 216-454-1300. teecleve.org.

TEMPLE ISRAEL: 91 Springside Drive, Akron. Rabbi Josh Brown. Cantor Kathy Fromson. FRI. Online Shabbat Service 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Online Torah Study 9 a.m. 330-665-2000, templeisraelakron.org.

TEMPLE ISRAEL NER TAMID: 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Matthew J. Eisenberg, D.D.; Frederick A. Eisenberg, D.D., Founding Rabbi Emeritus; Cantorial Soloist Rachel Eisenberg. FRI. Evening service (parking lot and streaming) 5:30 p.m. 440-473-5120. tintcleveland.org.

THE TEMPLE-TIFERETH ISRAEL: 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen; Rabbis Yael Dadoun, Roger C. Klein and Stacy Schlein; Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo. Contact the synagogue for livestream and Zoom information. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat service (livestream) 6 p.m. 216-831-3233. ttti.org.

Secular/Humanist

JEWISH SECULAR COMMUNITY: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights. jewishsecularcommunity.org.

Mikvaot

THE CHARLOTTE GOLDBERG COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Park Synagogue, 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. By appointment only: 216-371-2244, ext. 135.

THE STANLEY AND ESTHER WAXMAN COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Waxman Chabad House, 2479 South Green Road, Beachwood. 216-381-3170.

